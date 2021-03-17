Serie A players' agent accused of tax felonies

Mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021 | 13:05

ROME
TURIN
ROME
VATICAN CITY
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
MANTUA
TarantoGdF
MateraCarabinieri
FoggiaSul posto la Polfer
BariIl caso
Leccenel Salento
PotenzaSoldi
BrindisiIl caso
BariIl caso
ROME

Some 1.6 mn euros seized from Mario Giuffredi

ROME, MAR 17 - Italian finance police on Wednesday seized some 1.6 million euros from the bank accounts of Marat Football Management, the firm of Serie A soccer players' agent Mario Giuffredi, in relation to a probe into alleged tax felonies. The case regards alleged fraudulent financial statements and the issue of fake invoices for non-existent operations. Napoli's Mario Rui, Elseid Hysaj and Giovanni Di Lorenzo and AS Roma's Jordan Veretout are among the players represented by Giuffredi. None of those players are implicated in the investigation. (ANSA).

