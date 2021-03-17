Serie A players' agent accused of tax felonies

Letta says will decide PD Rome mayor candidate in April
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 1126 casi su 10.963 test (10,2%). Altre 30 vittime, su i ricoveri Regione supera soglia critica posti letto
ROME
17 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 17 - Italian finance police on Wednesday seized some 1.6 million euros from the bank accounts of Marat Football Management, the firm of Serie A soccer players' agent Mario Giuffredi, in relation to a probe into alleged tax felonies. The case regards alleged fraudulent financial statements and the issue of fake invoices for non-existent operations. Napoli's Mario Rui, Elseid Hysaj and Giovanni Di Lorenzo and AS Roma's Jordan Veretout are among the players represented by Giuffredi. None of those players are implicated in the investigation. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su