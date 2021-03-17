Serie A players' agent accused of tax felonies

ROME, MAR 17 - Italian finance police on Wednesday seized some 1.6 million euros from the bank accounts of Marat Football Management, the firm of Serie A soccer players' agent Mario Giuffredi, in relation to a probe into alleged tax felonies. The case regards alleged fraudulent financial statements and the issue of fake invoices for non-existent operations. Napoli's Mario Rui, Elseid Hysaj and Giovanni Di Lorenzo and AS Roma's Jordan Veretout are among the players represented by Giuffredi. None of those players are implicated in the investigation. (ANSA).