Consumer spending down 12.2% in Feb, hotels down 70%

ROME, MAR 17 - Consumer spending fell 12.2% year-on-year in February while spending on hotels was down 70%, retail group Confcommercio said Wednesday. The catering and takeaway meals sector was 42.6% down. Air transport spending fell 86%. Confcommercio also said that with the new COVID-19 restrictions GDP may fall 4.7% in Italy over February. But it is expected to rise 7.3% on March 2020 when the country was in total lockdown. (ANSA).