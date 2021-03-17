Consumer spending down 12.2% in Feb, hotels down 70%

Letta says will decide PD Rome mayor candidate in April
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 1126 casi su 10.963 test (10,2%). Altre 30 vittime, su i ricoveri Regione supera soglia critica posti letto
ROME
17 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 17 - Consumer spending fell 12.2% year-on-year in February while spending on hotels was down 70%, retail group Confcommercio said Wednesday. The catering and takeaway meals sector was 42.6% down. Air transport spending fell 86%. Confcommercio also said that with the new COVID-19 restrictions GDP may fall 4.7% in Italy over February. But it is expected to rise 7.3% on March 2020 when the country was in total lockdown. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su