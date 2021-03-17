Italy has shown unity during pandemic - Mattarella

ROME, MAR 17 - President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute to the unity Italy has shown during the COVID-19 pandemic in his message for the 160th anniversary of Italian unification on Wednesday. "Italy, hit hard by the health emergency, has once again shown a spirit of democracy, of unity and of cohesion," the head of State said. "In the distancing imposed by the pandemic-containment measures, we found ourselves closer and more aware of the fact that we belong to a community capable of facing adversity and renewing itself". (ANSA).