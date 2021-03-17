Parents arrested after baby hospitalised with burns

ROME, MAR 17 - The parents of a baby who was hospitalised in Naples late on Tuesday with serious burns were arrested by Carabinieri police early on Wednesday, sources said. The parents, Concetto Bocchetti, 46, and Alessandra Terracciano, 36, are accused of abandoning a minor and child abuse with bodily harm. The father was taken to Poggioreale jail while the mother is being guarded by Carabinieri in a psychiatric ward of Naples Ospedale del Mare hospital. The child underwent surgery at the city's Santobono hospital. (ANSA).