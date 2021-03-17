Luna Rossa's America's Cup dream is over
ROME
17 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 17 - Luna Rossa's dream of winning the 36th America's Cup ended on Wednesday when Team New Zealand claimed the point they needed to retain sailing's ultimate prize. The Italian team held their own with the hosts in waters off Auckland on the first three days of the series, but from then on Team New Zealand were dominant and ran out 7-3 winners. "It was a truly fantastic experience," said Helmsman Francesco Bruni. "We showed that we are capable of doing it. "This is not the end. (Prada CEO and team backer Patrizio) Bertelli and Luna Rossa will try again". (ANSA).
