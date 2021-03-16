Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid

MANTUA, MAR 16 - A 33-year-old Nigerian man was arrested Tuesday in Mantua on suspicion of brutally beating his wife, a compatriot, in front of their months-old son. The woman was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including knife wound to her arms. The couple's apartment was found with traces of blood everywhere including a pool on the floor. The local police chief has asked immigration services to arrange the deportation of the man. The man claimed his wife had cut herself on broken glass. (ANSA).