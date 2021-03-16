Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 18:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MANTUA
Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid

Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid

 
ROME
Interior min tells prefects to clamp down on gatherings

Interior min tells prefects to clamp down on gatherings

 
ROME
COVID: Victims surge to 502 in 24h, over 20,000 new cases

COVID: Victims surge to 502 in 24h, over 20,000 new cases

 
ROME
Vaccines: Salvini's kind of politics has hurt - Letta

Vaccines: Salvini's kind of politics has hurt - Letta

 
ROME
COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report

COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report

 
ROME
Cycling: Pogacar wins 56th Tirreno-Adriatico

Cycling: Pogacar wins 56th Tirreno-Adriatico

 
ROME
Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

 
ROME
Sordi's traffic platform back working in Piazza Venezia

Sordi's traffic platform back working in Piazza Venezia

 
ROME
AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

 
ROME
Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

 
ROME
EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, Uil Pensionati Puglia: «Vaccinatevi e abbiate fiducia nella scienza»

Bari, Uil Pensionati Puglia: «Vaccinatevi e abbiate fiducia nella scienza»

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Stellantis, Basilicata chiede confronto. Cig prorogata a Melfi fino al 25 marzo

Stellantis, Basilicata chiede confronto. Cig prorogata a Melfi fino al 2 maggio

 
BrindisiIl caso
Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

Ceglie Messapica, pranzano al ristorante e fuggono senza pagare: appello su Fb «Identificateli»

 
BariIl caso
AstraZeneca in Puglia, Nas sequestrano 737 dosi nelle province di Bari e Bat

AstraZeneca in Puglia, Nas sequestrano 737 dosi nelle province di Bari e Bat

 
LecceGenerosità
Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

 
TarantoPolizia
Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

 

i più letti

Massafra, sgozza moglie e suocera: ora è caccia all'uomo

Massafra, trovato morto 61enne killer di moglie e suocera FT/VD

Covid in Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,19%): la metà solo nel Barese. Ancora troppe vittime (+34)

Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario prenotazioni. Over 80 e disabili saranno contattati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1126 casi su 10.963 test (10,2%). Altre 30 vittime, su i ricoveri. Regione supera soglia critica posti letto

Covid, in Puglia 1126 casi su 10.963 test (10,2%). Altre 30 vittime, su i ricoveri Regione supera soglia critica posti letto

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

MANTUA

Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid

Nigerian set to be deported

Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid

MANTUA, MAR 16 - A 33-year-old Nigerian man was arrested Tuesday in Mantua on suspicion of brutally beating his wife, a compatriot, in front of their months-old son. The woman was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including knife wound to her arms. The couple's apartment was found with traces of blood everywhere including a pool on the floor. The local police chief has asked immigration services to arrange the deportation of the man. The man claimed his wife had cut herself on broken glass. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it