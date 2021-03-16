Interior min tells prefects to clamp down on gatherings

Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid
ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - The Interior ministry on Tuesday told Italy's city prefects to clamp down on social gatherings amid the third wave of the coronavirus. Police controls against the spread of COVID-19 must be done "thoroughly", the ministry said in a circular to the local officials. Among the measures called for are targeted checks on extra-urban roads during the Easter period, when traffic is likely to mount. Close attention must also be paid to gatherings at rail stations and airports. (ANSA).
