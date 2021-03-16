COVID: Victims surge to 502 in 24h, over 20,000 new cases

Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca
Covid, in Puglia 1126 casi su 10.963 test (10,2%). Altre 30 vittime, su i ricoveri Regione supera soglia critica posti letto
ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - The number of new victims in the COVID-19 epidemic in the last 24 hours in Italy surged to 502 Tuesday, from 354 Monday, the health ministry said. The fresh daily case tally went back over 20,000, to 20,396, from 15,267 Monday. The overall case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,258,770. The updated death toll is 103,001. Some 369,379 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, about double the 179,015 registered Monday. The positivity rate fell fully 3%, from 8.5% Monday to 5.5% Tuesday. Intensive care cases have risen by 99 in the last 24 hours, and hospital admissions by 760. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su