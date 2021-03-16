Vaccines: Salvini's kind of politics has hurt - Letta

ROME, MAR 16 - New centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta said Tuesday that the brand of politics practised by nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini had "caused a lot of damage", answering a question on the Sputnik vaccine. Letta said that in light of the temporary and precautionary suspension of the AstraZeneca jab after blood clot deaths, "responsible politics is needed because it is easy to stoke fear". Salvini and Letta have already clashed after the PD leader re-proposed giving Italian citizenship to immigrants' children born in Italy among the PD's priorities, a proposal which prompted the League leader to call the former premier a "martian". Long-time foes the PD and the League find themselves in the unusual position of allies backing former European central banker Mario Draghi's recently formed national unity government. (ANSA).