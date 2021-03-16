Cycling: Pogacar wins 56th Tirreno-Adriatico

ROME, MAR 16 - Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar on Tuesday won the 56th edition of the cross-Italy Tirreno-Adriatico stage race. Belgium's Wout Van Aert won the final time trial to come second in the overall classification. It is the second Slovenian win in the classic Race of the Two Seas after Primoz Roglic in 2019. Pogacar won last year's Tour de France as well as the recent UEA Tour. (ANSA).