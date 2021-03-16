COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report
ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - A social distancing of two metres, double the present recommendation, is now advisable due to the proliferation of COVID-19 variants, a report from the Higher Health Institute (ISS), workplace accident insurance agency INAIL, drugs agency AIFA and the health ministry said Tuesday. This is especially the case when face masks are taken off to consume food and drink, the report said. (ANSA).
