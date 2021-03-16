Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 17:12

ROME
COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report

ROME
Cycling: Pogacar wins 56th Tirreno-Adriatico

ROME
Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

ROME
Sordi's traffic platform back working in Piazza Venezia

ROME
AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

ROME
Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

ROME
EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

NAPLES
Camorra 'eminence grise' gunned down in Naples

ROME
No evidence of direct link Astrazeneca-clots - EMA

ROME
Hydrogen and fusion spell transition says Cingolani

ROME
Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

PotenzaL'intervista
Caso Claps, il fratello di Elisa: «Riaprire la chiesa? Una scelta spiazzante»

BariIl caso
AstraZeneca in Puglia, Nas sequestrano 737 dosi nelle province di Bari e Bat

BrindisiIl ricordo
Fasano non dimentica Francescio Zizzi, 43 anni dopo la strage di via Fani

LecceGenerosità
Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

BatL'intervista
Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

ROME

Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

I fought for school personnel to be a priority says minister

ROME, MAR 16 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi told the Senate on Tuesday that 44.3% of Italy's teachers have been vaccinated for COVID-19. "I fought for the vaccination of teachers and school personnel to be a priority," Bianchi said. (ANSA).

