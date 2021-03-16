Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report
ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi told the Senate on Tuesday that 44.3% of Italy's teachers have been vaccinated for COVID-19. "I fought for the vaccination of teachers and school personnel to be a priority," Bianchi said. (ANSA).
