Sordi's traffic platform back working in Piazza Venezia

ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - A traffic platform linked to Alberto Sordi's classic 1960 film Il Vigile (The Traffic Policemen) is back working in Rome's central Piazza Venezia after a two-year closure due to nearby metro works. "I missed it," traffic cop Fabio Grillo, who has been up and down on the retractable platform since 2004, told ANSA. "Every time I climb back on top , so many people tell me the quips from the Sordi film and I have to say I like it, he's such an important part of Rome," said Grillo, a cinema buff, of the comic acting legend who died in 2003 aged 82. "And then, it's a symbolic role, you're in the middle of the piazza which is a crossroads for Romans, tourists, personalities. "The seats of the institutions are everywhere. You see everything. Asked to name his best experience on the stand, Grillo said: "A group of children who were passing by on their way to schools who said hello to me - and recently, now they've grown up, come by and still remember me. The 'vigile' is a friendly figure, representative of Rome." Grillo and his colleagues were welcome back into the iconic square where Mussolini used to address throngs by traffic police chief Ugo Angeloni. (ANSA).
