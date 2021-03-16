Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 17:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report

COVID: 2m distance advisable due to variants - report

 
ROME
Cycling: Pogacar wins 56th Tirreno-Adriatico

Cycling: Pogacar wins 56th Tirreno-Adriatico

 
ROME
Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

Over 44% of Italy's teachers vaccinated - Bianchi

 
ROME
Sordi's traffic platform back working in Piazza Venezia

Sordi's traffic platform back working in Piazza Venezia

 
ROME
AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

 
ROME
Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

 
ROME
EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

 
NAPLES
Camorra 'eminence grise' gunned down in Naples

Camorra 'eminence grise' gunned down in Naples

 
ROME
No evidence of direct link Astrazeneca-clots - EMA

No evidence of direct link Astrazeneca-clots - EMA

 
ROME
Hydrogen and fusion spell transition says Cingolani

Hydrogen and fusion spell transition says Cingolani

 
ROME
Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
AstraZeneca in Puglia, Nas sequestrano 737 dosi nelle province di Bari e Bat

AstraZeneca in Puglia, Nas sequestrano 737 dosi nelle province di Bari e Bat

 
BrindisiIl ricordo
Fasano non dimentica Francescio Zizzi, 43 anni dopo la strage di via Fani

Fasano non dimentica Francescio Zizzi, 43 anni dopo la strage di via Fani

 
LecceGenerosità
Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

 
TarantoPolizia
Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

 
PotenzaIl caso
Case a 1 euro a Laurenzana: un centinaio di manifestazioni d'interesse

Case a 1 euro a Laurenzana: un centinaio di manifestazioni d'interesse

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

 
BatL'intervista
Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

 

i più letti

Massafra, sgozza moglie e suocera: ora è caccia all'uomo

Massafra, trovato morto 61enne killer di moglie e suocera FT/VD

Covid in Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,19%): la metà solo nel Barese. Ancora troppe vittime (+34)

Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario prenotazioni. Over 80 e disabili saranno contattati

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

Stop ad AstraZeneca in Puglia, 430 dosi sequestrate dai Nas a Bari e nella Bat. 38mila i sieri conservati

Stop ad AstraZeneca in Puglia, 430 dosi sequestrate dai Nas a Bari e nella Bat. 38mila i sieri conservati

ROME

AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

Case led Piedmont to suspend use of batch of vaccines at weekend

AstraZeneca: teacher died of heart problem - autopsy

(see related stories) ROME, MAR 16 - Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old clarinet teacher who passed away on Sunday less than 24 hours after having the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seems to have died due to a sudden heart problem, according to the initial findings of an autopsy, sources said on Tuesday. No sign of a link between the death and the vaccination was found, the sources said. The case of Tognatti led the northern region of Piedmont to suspend use of one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine and these doses were seized on Monday in relation to a criminal probe. Italy suspended all vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine later on Monday along with several other EU countries, pending confirmation from the European Medicines Agency that it is safe, amid fears it is linked to blood clots. Italian medicines agency AIFA had suspended use of a separate AstraZeneca batch last week following the deaths in Sicily of a Navy serviceman and a policeman after they had been vaccinated. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it