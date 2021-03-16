Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

ROME, MAR 16 - Italian banks' bad debts fell below 20 billion euros for the first time since 2009 as of January 2021, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said Tuesday. They fell to 19.9 billion, it said. This was down from 20.9 billion in December 2020 and 26.3 billion in January 2020. It was their lowest level since June 2009. The fall from the all-time high of 88.8 billion in November 2015 was some 69 billion euros, a drop of 77.6%, ABI said. (ANSA).