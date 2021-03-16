Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 15:40

ROME
Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

ROME
EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

NAPLES
Camorra 'eminence grise' gunned down in Naples

ROME
No evidence of direct link Astrazeneca-clots - EMA

ROME
Hydrogen and fusion spell transition says Cingolani

ROME
Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

ROME
COVID: People ready at last minute to get leftover jabs

ROME
Govt to give 12 bn to businesses, 10 to households

LUCCA
Mum probed after baby in coma with methadone

VATICAN CITY
Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

ROME
Italy gets 3.9 bn more in SURE loans - Von der Leyen

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl ricordo
Fasano non dimentica Francescio Zizzi, 43 anni dopo la strage di via Fani

LecceGenerosità
Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

BariEdilizia giudiziaria
«Commissario e tavolo permanente», parla Diella, presidente Anm

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

PotenzaIl caso
Case a 1 euro a Laurenzana: un centinaio di manifestazioni d'interesse

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

BatL'intervista
Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

Agency will report on Thursday 'with transparency' says Cooke

ROME, MAR 16 - There is no evidence of a direct link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke said Tuesday. However, EMA is conducting a "rigorous" analysis of the reported clots, assessing them on a case-by-case basis and will report back on Thursday, she said. Several European countries including Italy have suspended the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab after reported deaths - at least six in Italy - after having the vaccine, while stressing this is purely a precautionary and temporary measure. Cooke said EMA's assessment of the blood clots will come out on Thursday and "we assure transparency". She said "it is our priority to guarantee the safety of the vaccine and communicate the results". Cooke stressed that the risk-benefit ratio with the jab "remains positive, and we are continuing to assess side effects". She said the current situation "is not unexpected". The World Health Organization has stressed that the incidence of clots with the vaccine is lower than that in the general population, without the vaccine. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
