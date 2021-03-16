Camorra 'eminence grise' gunned down in Naples

NAPLES, MAR 16 - A 77-year-old Camorra member gunned down in an ambush in Naples Monday night was considered an "eminence grise" in the Neapolitan Mob, police said Tuesday. Antonio Volpe, hit by a hail of bullets by hitmen on a scooter in the Fuorigrotta quarter, was a senior advisor to the Baratto-Bianco-Volpe clans, police said. Volpe was the brother-in-law of Antonio Bianco, believed to be a top lieutenant of the two brothers who run the Baratto family. The hit on Volpe could be part of a fresh turf war, police said. He had been a mediator in many disputes, they said. Volpe was injured in another attempt on his life in 2005. (ANSA).