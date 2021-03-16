Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 15:40

ROME
Italian bad debts fall below 20 bn for 1st time since 2009

ROME
EU still set to get 300 mn vaccine doses in Q2 - Schinas

NAPLES
Camorra 'eminence grise' gunned down in Naples

ROME
No evidence of direct link Astrazeneca-clots - EMA

ROME
Hydrogen and fusion spell transition says Cingolani

ROME
Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

ROME
COVID: People ready at last minute to get leftover jabs

ROME
Govt to give 12 bn to businesses, 10 to households

LUCCA
Mum probed after baby in coma with methadone

VATICAN CITY
Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

ROME
Italy gets 3.9 bn more in SURE loans - Von der Leyen

Bari, Carrera: «Con la Casertana dobbiamo solo vincere»

BrindisiIl ricordo
Fasano non dimentica Francescio Zizzi, 43 anni dopo la strage di via Fani

LecceGenerosità
Salento, malato di leucemia trova donatore midollo compatibile in Inghilterra

BariEdilizia giudiziaria
«Commissario e tavolo permanente», parla Diella, presidente Anm

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

PotenzaIl caso
Case a 1 euro a Laurenzana: un centinaio di manifestazioni d'interesse

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

BatL'intervista
Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

ROME

Hydrogen and fusion spell transition says Cingolani

We must invest in these in the next 10 years says minister

ROME, MAR 16 - Green hydrogen and nuclear fusion will be key points of the change his ministry aims to achieve, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in presenting the guidelines of the new ministry to the parliamentary committee for the environment and productive activities on Tuesday. "I hop that if we have worked well, in 10 years' time our successors will be talking about how to lower the price of green hydrogen and how to invest in nuclear fusion," he told the joint House and Senate panel. "That is the transition I have in mind. "The universe works with nuclear fusion, that is the renewable of renewables". Cingolani also said he planned to create a ministry that would be "digitised and internationalised". He said he was already drawing up a plan for the digitisation of the new ministry. The minister also said there should be public debate about all new public works so as to avert conflict. "The ministry will promote public consultation", he said. Cingolani also said red tape needed to be cut to employ over 200 billion euros of EU COVID recovery cash properly. "The Recovery and Resilience Plan requires shorter processes, with the Genoa bridge project being a model". The national energy plan must also be rejigged to suit the COVID recovery plan, he said. The ministry for the ecological transition was set up after a cal from the environmentally-conscious and populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest party in ex-European central banker Mario Draghi's national unity government. Cingolani, former innovation chief at aerospace giant Leonardo, is one of the eight non-political technocrats in Draghi's 23-strong cabinet. The ministry is tasked with engineering the transition towards making the Italian economy environmentally sustainable. Cingolani told United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry last week that Italy is set to invest 80 billion euros in decarbonization over the next five years. Cingolani said the investments would stem from the government's PNRR COVID-19 Recovery Plan financed with the help of close to 200 billion euros in EU grants and low-interest loans. Cingolani told Kerry, who has visited London, Brussels and Paris as part of a tour of Europe, that the investments would delivery cuts in emission levels of 55-60% by 2030. (ANSA).

