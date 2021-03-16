Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

ROME, MAR 16 - Former economy minister Roberto Gualtieri is ready to stand as centre-left Democratic Party (PD) candidate for Rome mayor later this year, PD sources said Tuesday. Gualtieri would be up against a field including incumbent Virginia Raggi of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), a national partner of the PD. The final word on Gualtieri's candidacy is up to the PD's new leader, ex-premier Enrico Letta. Rome-born Gualtieri, 55, is a historian and academic who served as economy minister in the second government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte from 2019 until 2021. He previously was a member of the European Parliament from 2009 to 2019, where he chaired the influential Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee within the Parliament from 2014 until 2019. (ANSA).