Govt to give 12 bn to businesses, 10 to households

ROME, MAR 16 - The government is set to give 12 billion euros to Italian businesses and 10 billion to bolster households and jobs in its latest COVID aid and relief decree, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said Tuesday. In the decree, which will be issued by the end of the week, will also earmark six billion for the health sector including five to boost the vaccine rollout, she said. Castelli said the decree would use all of the 32 billion euros recently voted in the latest budget excess adjustment. The 12 billion to the business sector would include an ad hoc fund for the mountain tourism industry, Castelli said. The 10 billion for households and jobs would include measures for the CIG lay-off fund, welfare for the sports sector and seasonal workers, funding for the basic income and the emwrgency wage, and the employment fund, she said. (ANSA).