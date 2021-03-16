Mum probed after baby in coma with methadone

LUCCA, MAR 16 - A mother has been placed under investigation in Lucca after her 40-day-old daughter was taken to hospital in a coma and found to have methadone and cocaine in her blood system. The baby tested positive for methadone and was just under the legal threshold for cocaine, hospital sources said. "It appeared clear that with such a high level, the baby was administered methadone," said police. The little girl was taken to hospital on March 11. (ANSA).