Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 14:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor

 
ROME
COVID: People ready at last minute to get leftover jabs

COVID: People ready at last minute to get leftover jabs

 
ROME
Govt to give 12 bn to businesses, 10 to households

Govt to give 12 bn to businesses, 10 to households

 
LUCCA
Mum probed after baby in coma with methadone

Mum probed after baby in coma with methadone

 
VATICAN CITY
Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

 
ROME
Italy gets 3.9 bn more in SURE loans - Von der Leyen

Italy gets 3.9 bn more in SURE loans - Von der Leyen

 
ROME
League at 24.2%, PD 17.4%, M5S and FdI 17% in new poll

League at 24.2%, PD 17.4%, M5S and FdI 17% in new poll

 
TURIN
15 arrested for international metal waste trafficking

15 arrested for international metal waste trafficking

 
ROME
Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - Bianchi

Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - Bianchi

 
PALERMO
74 basic-income cheats found in Palermo

74 basic-income cheats found in Palermo

 
ROME
COVID: ICU beds up 4% in 7 days - AGENAS

COVID: ICU beds up 4% in 7 days - AGENAS

 

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEdilizia giudiziaria
«Commissario e tavolo permanente», parla Diella, presidente Anm

«Commissario e tavolo permanente», parla Diella, presidente Anm

 
TarantoPolizia
Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

Taranto, derubano anziano: nei guai due transessuali

 
PotenzaIl caso
Case a 1 euro a Laurenzana: un centinaio di manifestazioni d'interesse

Case a 1 euro a Laurenzana: un centinaio di manifestazioni d'interesse

 
FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

 
BatL'intervista
Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

 
LecceLotta al virus
Taviano, la proposta dell'imprenditore: «Si usi il mio multisala come hub vaccinale»

Taviano, la proposta dell'imprenditore: «Si usi il mio multisala come hub vaccinale»

 
BrindisiLa denuncia
Associazioni per persone Down, i centri sono a rischio chiusura in Puglia

Associazioni per persone Down, i centri sono a rischio chiusura in Puglia

 

i più letti

Massafra, sgozza moglie e suocera: ora è caccia all'uomo

Massafra, trovato morto 61enne killer di moglie e suocera FT/VD

Covid in Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,19%): la metà solo nel Barese. Ancora troppe vittime (+34)

Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario prenotazioni. Over 80 e disabili saranno contattati

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

Stop ad AstraZeneca in Puglia, 430 dosi sequestrate dai Nas a Bari e nella Bat. 38mila i sieri conservati

Stop ad AstraZeneca in Puglia, 430 dosi sequestrate dai Nas a Bari e nella Bat. 38mila i sieri conservati

VATICAN CITY

Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

Pop superstar accuses Church of 'hypocrisy'

Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

VATICAN CITY, MAR 16 - Elton John has slammed the Vatican for alleged hypocrisy in refusing its blessing on gay unions such as his own after allegedly funding his biopic Rocketman. John, 74, has been happily married since 2015 with director and producer David Furnish, as cited in the end credits of the film saying he had found stability after many wild years. The pop superstar said the Vatican teamed up with Agnelli heir Lapo Elkann in 2019 in a Maltese-based fund that invested four million euros in films including Rocketman. On Monday the Vatican's doctrinal body said the Catholic Church could not bless gay unions, saying such blessings were reserved for marriages between men and women. It said homosexual unions continued to be sinful in the Church's eyes. Writing on Twitter Tuesday, John said: "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they "are sin", yet happily make a profit from investing millions in "Rocketman" - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy" (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it