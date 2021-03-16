Elton John says 'anti-gay' Vatican funded Rocketman

VATICAN CITY, MAR 16 - Elton John has slammed the Vatican for alleged hypocrisy in refusing its blessing on gay unions such as his own after allegedly funding his biopic Rocketman. John, 74, has been happily married since 2015 with director and producer David Furnish, as cited in the end credits of the film saying he had found stability after many wild years. The pop superstar said the Vatican teamed up with Agnelli heir Lapo Elkann in 2019 in a Maltese-based fund that invested four million euros in films including Rocketman. On Monday the Vatican's doctrinal body said the Catholic Church could not bless gay unions, saying such blessings were reserved for marriages between men and women. It said homosexual unions continued to be sinful in the Church's eyes. Writing on Twitter Tuesday, John said: "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they "are sin", yet happily make a profit from investing millions in "Rocketman" - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy" (ANSA).