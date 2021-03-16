League at 24.2%, PD 17.4%, M5S and FdI 17% in new poll

ROME, MAR 16 - If Italy were to go to the polls today, the nationalist League party of former interior minister Matteo Salvini would top the vote with 24.2%, the SWG polling agency said Tuesday in its weekly survey. The League's score is slightly up on last week. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has switched leaders from Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti to former premier Enrico Letta amid internal turmoil, was down almost two points at 17.4% but was still the second biggest party. This was a tad ahead of its coalition partner, the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), on 17%, up a bit on last week. The nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, the only major group not to be backing Mario Draghi's national unity government, is also on 17%. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party, once the dominant party in the conservative field, is down slightly on 6.5%. The centrist Azione and Italia Viva (IV) parties have 3.2% and 2.2% respectively. IV took a hit after its leader, ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi, pulled down the last government led by Giuseppe Conte. Three other parties, the pro-EU Più Europa, Italian Left and the Greens, all have around 2% of support currently, SWG reported. (ANSA).