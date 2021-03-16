Italy gets 3.9 bn more in SURE loans - Von der Leyen

Gualtieri ready to stand as Rome mayor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca
ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that Italy is getting an additional 3.9 billion euros in loans from the SURE programme to help people keep their jobs during the COVID-19 emergency. "I am happy to announce that Italy today received almost 3.9 billion euros in additional loans as part of SURE, the EU instrument that protects jobs and firms during the pandemic," von der Leyen posted on Twitter in Italian. "Italy will receive 27.4 billion euros in total with SURE. Europe is with you". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su