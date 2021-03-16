Italy gets 3.9 bn more in SURE loans - Von der Leyen

ROME, MAR 16 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that Italy is getting an additional 3.9 billion euros in loans from the SURE programme to help people keep their jobs during the COVID-19 emergency. "I am happy to announce that Italy today received almost 3.9 billion euros in additional loans as part of SURE, the EU instrument that protects jobs and firms during the pandemic," von der Leyen posted on Twitter in Italian. "Italy will receive 27.4 billion euros in total with SURE. Europe is with you". (ANSA).