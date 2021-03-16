15 arrested for international metal waste trafficking

TURIN, MAR 16 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 15 people on suspicion of international trafficking in metal waste. Turin and Naples police made the arrests. The probe regards a Slovakian company and a Turin firm with a secondary base in Campania, police said. The probe started in 2018, police said. Since then, police said, the alleged trafficking ring moved around 18 tonnes of metal waste. The alleged ring used other Italian and foreign firms too, police said. Police seized some 130 million euros in assets in the probe. (ANSA).