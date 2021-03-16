Inflation 0.6% in Feb - ISTAT

ROME, MAR 16 - Italian inflation was 0.6% in February, ISTAT said Tuesday, confirming a preliminary estimate issued two weeks ago. This was up from 0.4% in January, the statistics agency said. Italian inflation turned positive again in January after 8 months in negative territory. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods rose 0.3% in February. This was down from a 0.4% rise in January. Underlying inflation was 1.0% in February, ISTAT said. Acquired inflation for 2021 is now 0.7%. (ANSA).