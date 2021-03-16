COVID: ICU beds up 4% in 7 days - AGENAS

ROME, MAR 16 - The number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in Italy rose 4% to 35% over the last week, the national agency for regional health services (AGENAS) said Tuesday. On March 9, the date of the last findings, the percentage was 31%, over the critical threshold of 30% for the first time in months. As of March 15, the agency said, some 13 regions (2 more than March 9) were above the 30% threshold: Abruzzo (40%), Emilia Romagna (49%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (40%), Lazio (31%), Lombardy (51%), Marche (57%), Molise (51%), autonomous province of Bolzano (33%), autonomous province of Trento (53%), Piedmont (44%), Puglia (33%), Tuscany (40%) and Umbria (53%). Most of Italy is now in lockdown amid a third wave of the coronavirus. The rate of occupation of beds in other hospital wards also rose, to 39%, AGENAS said. (ANSA).