74 basic-income cheats found in Palermo

PALERMO, MAR 16 - Italian police on Tuesday said they had found 74 basic-income cheats in the Sicilian capital of Palermo. The 74 were people getting the 'citizenship wage' benefit without being entitled to it, they said. The alleged cheats were reported to social security and pensions agency INPS for suspected fraud. INPS is now expected to revoke their basic income and demand the illicitly paid-out benefit back. This amounts to over 1.2 million euros, police said. The cheats had failed to declare property and cars they owned, income they were pulling down, and winnings on lotteries and sports gambling. (ANSA).