Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - Bianchi

ROME, MAR 16 - Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi said Tuesday that Italy's pupils will return to school as soon as possible, with around eight in 10 currently doing lessons via distance learning due to COVID-19-linked restrictions imposed by the government. "We'll have the school back with pupils physically in class in safety as soon as possible," Bianchi told RAI television. The government has ordered all schools to switch to distance learning in high-contagion-risk red zones. It has also changed the criteria to make it easier for regions to be classed as red zones. This, coupled with the recent surge in infections, mean that half of the country is current a red zone. Furthermore, the government has also given local authorities the power to close schools in specific areas of high contagion, even if the region as a whole is not a red zone. Bianchi also pledged that this year's 'maturità' high-school final exams will take place as normal. (ANSA).