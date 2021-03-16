Mattarella pays tribute to Moro on anniversary of kidnapping

ROME, MAR 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday led a ceremony to mark the 43th anniversary of the kidnapping of former premier Aldo Moro and the murder of five members of his security detail by Red Brigades (BR) terrorists. Moro, a senior member of the once-dominant Christian Democrat party, was subsequently slain by the leftwing terrorist group after 55 days in captivity. Mattarella laid a wreath in Rome's Via Fani, where the attack in which the bodyguards were killed and Moro was captured took place. The bodyguards were Raffaele Iozzino, Oreste Leonardi, Domenico Ricci, Giulio Rivera and Francesco Zizzi. (ANSA).