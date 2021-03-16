Martedì 16 Marzo 2021 | 12:38

ROME
Italy's pupils will return to class ASAP - Bianchi

PALERMO
74 basic-income cheats found in Palermo

ROME
COVID: ICU beds up 4% in 7 days - AGENAS

ROME
Inflation 0.6% in Feb - ISTAT

ROME
Mattarella pays tribute to Moro on anniversary of kidnapping

ROME
Church where Elisa Claps' body was hidden to reopen

ROME
Man hangs himself after killing wife, mother-in-law

ROME
AstraZeneca: Right to be cautious on vaccine - Speranza

ROME
America's Cup: Luna Rossa one point from defeat

ROME
COVID: Sharp drop in new cases, 15,267, and 354 dead

ROME
Case against man who shot dead robber dropped (2)

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa scoperta
Terlizzi, i tubi per i pazienti Covid nel business della malavita

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Foggia, GdF dona alcol etilico, dpi e gasolio a ospedale, Vigili del Fuoco e Protezione Civile

BatL'intervista
Giuseppe Sinisi, da Trani a Roma tra musica e tv

TarantoIl fatto
Morto Modeo, il boss dei boss nella Taranto a mano armata

MateraIl caso
Matera, ai domiciliari ma percepiscono reddito di cittadinanza: due denunciati

Potenzaa Potenza
Caso Elisa Claps: dopo i lavori chiesa Trinità riaprirà al culto

LecceLotta al virus
Taviano, la proposta dell'imprenditore: «Si usi il mio multisala come hub vaccinale»

BrindisiLa denuncia
Associazioni per persone Down, i centri sono a rischio chiusura in Puglia

i più letti

Massafra, sgozza moglie e suocera: ora è caccia all'uomo

Massafra, trovato morto 61enne killer di moglie e suocera FT/VD

Covid in Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,19%): la metà solo nel Barese. Ancora troppe vittime (+34)

Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario prenotazioni. Over 80 e disabili saranno contattati

Stop ad AstraZeneca in Puglia, 430 dosi sequestrate dai Nas a Bari e nella Bat. 38mila i sieri conservati

Stop ad AstraZeneca in Puglia, 430 dosi sequestrate dai Nas a Bari e nella Bat. 38mila i sieri conservati

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

Primo giorno di zona rossa in Puglia: complice il maltempo ecco la malinconica Bari

ROME

Mattarella pays tribute to Moro on anniversary of kidnapping

President lays wreath in Rome's Via Fani,

ROME, MAR 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday led a ceremony to mark the 43th anniversary of the kidnapping of former premier Aldo Moro and the murder of five members of his security detail by Red Brigades (BR) terrorists. Moro, a senior member of the once-dominant Christian Democrat party, was subsequently slain by the leftwing terrorist group after 55 days in captivity. Mattarella laid a wreath in Rome's Via Fani, where the attack in which the bodyguards were killed and Moro was captured took place. The bodyguards were Raffaele Iozzino, Oreste Leonardi, Domenico Ricci, Giulio Rivera and Francesco Zizzi. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
