Man hangs himself after killing wife, mother-in-law
ROME
16 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 16 - A 61-year-old man, Antonio Granata, hanged himself from an olive tree with steel wire in countryside near Taranto after murdering his wife and mother-in-law on Monday. Granata killed the two women by attacking them in the face and throat with a knife and a work tool in the town of Massafra. His body was found early on Tuesday by Carabinieri police. (ANSA).
