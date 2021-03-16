Man hangs himself after killing wife, mother-in-law

ROME, MAR 16 - A 61-year-old man, Antonio Granata, hanged himself from an olive tree with steel wire in countryside near Taranto after murdering his wife and mother-in-law on Monday. Granata killed the two women by attacking them in the face and throat with a knife and a work tool in the town of Massafra. His body was found early on Tuesday by Carabinieri police. (ANSA).