America's Cup: Luna Rossa one point from defeat

ROME, MAR 16 - Italy's Luna Rossa are staring at defeat in the 36th America's Cup after losing the only race to take place on Tuesday, the ninth in the series, to down 6-3 down to Team New Zealand. The holders are now just one victory away from retaining sailing's most prestigious prize. The teams are set to return to action on Wednesday after the second regatta scheduled to take place on Tuesday was cancelled due to lack of wind. Luna Rossa now have to win every race. (ANSA).