COVID: Sharp drop in new cases, 15,267, and 354 dead

ROME, MAR 15 - There was a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours Monday, with the daily tally falling to 15,267 from 21,315 Sunday, but 354 more dead compared to 264 Sunday, and a big drop in the number of tests at 179,015, almost 95,000 fewer than Sunday. There were 273,966 tests on Sunday. The positivity rate rose to 8.5%, 0.7% higher than Sunday's 7.8%. Intensive care cases rose by 243 and hospital admissions by 820. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,238,394, and the death toll 102,499. The currently positive are down 909 units to 530,357, the recovered and discharged now 2,605,538 (+15,807 over Sunday), and the number of people in domestic isolation now 501,862 (-1,804). (ANSA).