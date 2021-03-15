COVID: Sharp drop in new cases, 15,267, and 354 dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): boom di ricoveri. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca
Puglia, 1542 casi, tasso schizza al 17%. Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati Vaccinati quasi 100mila over 80
ROME
15 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 15 - There was a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours Monday, with the daily tally falling to 15,267 from 21,315 Sunday, but 354 more dead compared to 264 Sunday, and a big drop in the number of tests at 179,015, almost 95,000 fewer than Sunday. There were 273,966 tests on Sunday. The positivity rate rose to 8.5%, 0.7% higher than Sunday's 7.8%. Intensive care cases rose by 243 and hospital admissions by 820. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,238,394, and the death toll 102,499. The currently positive are down 909 units to 530,357, the recovered and discharged now 2,605,538 (+15,807 over Sunday), and the number of people in domestic isolation now 501,862 (-1,804). (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su