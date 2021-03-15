Case against man who shot dead robber dropped (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, 1542 casi, tasso schizza al 17%. Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati Vaccinati quasi 100mila over 80
Puglia, 715 nuovi contagi su 4707 test (15,2%): la metà nel Barese. Altri 34 morti. Stop temporaneo ad AstraZeneca
ROME
15 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 15 - A judge in the Tuscan city of Arezzo on Monday shelved the case against a 60-year-old tyre dealer who killed an alleged robber in November 2018. Fredy Pacini shot dead Vitalie Tonjoc Mircea, a 29-year-old from Moldova, after he entered his dealership at Monte San Savino, near Arezzo, with other men with the apparent intention of holding it up. "It's the end of a nightmare," said Pacini via his lawyer, Alessandra Cheli. The preliminary hearings judge said Pacini "acted in panic" and was not liable under the new self-defence law brought in by the nationalist League party two years ago, similar to US 'stand your ground' laws. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su