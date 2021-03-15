Winter set to return to Italy

ROME, MAR 15 - Winter is set to return to Italy this week with snow on northern plains and at low altitude in the centre and south and strong Arctic winds sweeping the country, forecasters said Monday. Icy gales will build up to full steam on Thursday and be followed by an Arctic vortex which will bring wintry conditions to most parts Friday, they said. Cold, driving rain will also hit the peninsula, hardest in Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania. The forecasters said it will be a typical "sting in winter's tail" after a relatively mild and sunny patch recently. Spring flowers have been blooming early of late in many parts. (ANSA).