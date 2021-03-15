Winter set to return to Italy

Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021 | 16:43

ROME
RIMINI
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
VERONA
ROME
ROME
GENOA
BrindisiLa denuncia
MateraIn via Sallustio
Bariil sollecito
TarantoNel Tarantino
PotenzaLa decisione
LecceL'emergenza
BatL'agguato
Foggiala tragedia
ROME

Snow on northern plains, at low altitude in centre and north

ROME, MAR 15 - Winter is set to return to Italy this week with snow on northern plains and at low altitude in the centre and south and strong Arctic winds sweeping the country, forecasters said Monday. Icy gales will build up to full steam on Thursday and be followed by an Arctic vortex which will bring wintry conditions to most parts Friday, they said. Cold, driving rain will also hit the peninsula, hardest in Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania. The forecasters said it will be a typical "sting in winter's tail" after a relatively mild and sunny patch recently. Spring flowers have been blooming early of late in many parts. (ANSA).

