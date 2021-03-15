Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021 | 15:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Health cops seize suspended AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Health cops seize suspended AstraZeneca vaccine batch

 
ROME
Oscars: Pausini up for best song

Oscars: Pausini up for best song

 
ROME
Oscars: Garrone's 'Pinocchio' up for costumes

Oscars: Garrone's 'Pinocchio' up for costumes

 
ROME
Case against man who shot dead robber dropped

Case against man who shot dead robber dropped

 
VERONA
ATM bombing gang busted

ATM bombing gang busted

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari slips to 95th in world

Golf: Molinari slips to 95th in world

 
ROME
ISS entry way hit by arson attack

ISS entry way hit by arson attack

 
GENOA
15% of Liguria health staff have refused COVID jab - Toti

15% of Liguria health staff have refused COVID jab - Toti

 
ROME
Church cannot bless gay unions - Vatican

Church cannot bless gay unions - Vatican

 
NAPLES
Teen gang attacks ambulance after COVID op in Naples

Teen gang attacks ambulance after COVID op in Naples

 
TURIN
'Instigation' probe into suicide of girl, 12

'Instigation' probe into suicide of girl, 12

 

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, in giro con la droga nell'auto nonostante i divieti Covid: nei guai 32enne di Irsina

Matera, in giro con la droga nell'auto nonostante i divieti Covid: nei guai 32enne di Irsina

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, il «giallo» di Tempa Rossa: è scontro fra M5S e Bardi sullo stop dell'impianto

Potenza, il «giallo» di Tempa Rossa: è scontro fra M5S e Bardi sullo stop dell'impianto

 
Bariudienza di convalida
Bari, omicidio albanese a Libertà: resta in carcere connazionale

Bari, omicidio albanese a Libertà: resta in carcere connazionale

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce, controlli anti Covid: fioccano sanzioni e 3 bar chiusi nel week end

Lecce, controlli anti Covid: fioccano sanzioni e 3 bar chiusi nel week end

 
BatL'agguato
Andria, Far west in strada per motivi passionali: ferito 29enne, in cella il killer

Andria, Far west in strada per motivi passionali: ferito 29enne, in cella il killer

 
TarantoL'inchiesta
Martina Franca, anche i dipendenti delle Poste nel mirino dell’hacker Glaaki

Martina Franca, anche i dipendenti delle Poste nel mirino dell’hacker Glaaki

 
Brindisila protesta
Brindisi, «rider» scioperano per i loro diritti: il 26 nessun ordine

Brindisi, «rider» scioperano per i loro diritti: il 26 nessun ordine

 
Foggiala tragedia
Presta soccorso a conducente auto in panne sulla A14: 46enne di S.Severo muore investito

Presta soccorso a conducente mezzo in avaria, travolto e ucciso su A /14 un 46enne di S. Severo

 

i più letti

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario prenotazioni. Over 80 e disabili saranno contattati

Bari, mercatali protestano per la zona rossa: lungomare bloccato

Bari, mercatali protestano per la zona rossa: lungomare bloccato. Cori contro Emiliano

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1542 nuovi casi su meno di 9mila tamponi (17,2%). Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati

Puglia, 1542 casi, tasso schizza al 17%. Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati Vaccinati quasi 100mila over 80

Zona rossa, mercatali bloccano lungomare Bari: «Vergogna». Sit in e protesta contro Emiliano

Zona rossa, mercatali bloccano lungomare Bari: «Vergogna». Sit in e protesta contro Emiliano Video

Covid, Puglia da lunedì in zona rossa: troppi contagi, ospedali in tilt. Verifiche per la Basilicata

Covid, Puglia da lunedì in zona rossa: troppi contagi, ospedali in tilt. Basilicata passa in arancione

ROME

Health cops seize suspended AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Piedmont banned batch after death of a teacher

Health cops seize suspended AstraZeneca vaccine batch

ROME, MAR 15 - Carabinieri NAS health police on Monday started seizing doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from a batch that officials in the northern region of Piedmont suspended the use of on Sunday. Piedmont banned the use of that batch as a precautionary measure following the death of a clarinet teacher after he had the vaccine. Several countries have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine or of specific batches of it in relation to fears about blood clots and other possible side effects. Last week Italian medicines agency AIFA suspended another batch following reports of a sailor and a policeman dying in Sicily after taking the vaccine. They were followed by another officer in Sicily and a school janitor and teacher in Campania, making six such deaths in all in Italy. AIFA stressed that the suspension was a precautionary measure and that a causal link between the "severe adverse events" and the vaccinations had not been established. Health Minister Roberto Sperenza has said the COVID-19 vaccines being used in Italy are safe and the World Health Organization has defended the AstraZeneca jab. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it