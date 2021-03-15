Oscars: Garrone's 'Pinocchio' up for costumes

ROME, MAR 15 - Italian director Matteo Garrone's 'Pinocchio' was nominated for an Oscar for costumes on Monday. Pinocchio is a 2019 Italian fantasy film, co-written, directed and co-produced by Garrone, and based on the 1883 classic book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. The film stars child actor Federico Ielapi as the title character, Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the late Gigi Proietti as Mangiafuoco, Rocco Papaleo[6] and Massimo Ceccherini as The Cat and the Fox, and Marine Vacth as the adult Fairy with Turquoise Hair. This was great comedian and comic actor Proietti's final appearance before his death in November 2020, though he made a posthumous appearance in the film 'Io sono Babbo Natale' (I'm Father Christmas). Pinocchio was a passion project for Garrone, who drew the first storyboard of the story at the age of six. It is the second live-action Pinocchio film to star comic great and Life Is Beautiful Oscar winner Benigni, following the 2002 adaptation, and the second to star Papaleo, after the 2012 animated film. (ANSA).