ROME

Case against man who shot dead robber dropped

'The end of a nightmare' says 60-yr-old tire dealer

Case against man who shot dead robber dropped

ROME, MAR 15 - A judge in the Tuscan city of Arezzo on Monday shelved the case against a 60-year-old tire dealer who killed an alleged robber in November 2018. Fredy Pacini shot dead Vitalie Tonjoc Mircea, a 29-year-old from Moldova, after he entered his dealership at Monte San Savino, near Arezzo, with other men with the apparent intention of holding it up. "It's the end of a nightmare," said Pacini via his lawyer, Alessandra Cheli (ANSA).

