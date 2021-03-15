Oscars: Pausini up for best song

Health cops seize suspended AstraZeneca vaccine batch
ROME
15 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 15 - Laura Pausini was nominated for the best song Oscar Monday, for for 'Io sì' (Seen), which featured in The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. The song recently won the Golden Globe. In the film Loren plays Madam Rosa, a former prostitute and Holocaust survivor who provides childcare for the children of "working women." After a 12-year old Senegalese street kid robs her, she reluctantly agrees to take him in. They develop a deep bond and she tries to help him find his way in life. (ANSA).
