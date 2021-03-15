ATM bombing gang busted

VERONA, MAR 15 - Italian police on Monday busted a gang that had been using explosives to blow up ATMs and take their money. Seven people were arrested after a string of bomb heists in Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. The robberies were allegedly committed between 2017 and 2020 in the provinces of Verona, Vicenza, Bergamo, Lodi, Mantua, Bologna and Modena. Police said the total proceeds exceeded 1.5 million euros. Police said the gang carried out some 30 heists in all, the most serious at Legnago near Verona in February 2020 when they fired on police cars with kalashnikovs in order to make their getaway. During the police operation, officers seized two handguns, seven explosive devices, a stolen car and other material including several assault tools. (ANSA).