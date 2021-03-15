Golf: Molinari slips to 95th in world

ROME, MAR 15 - Francesco Molinari slipped from 92nd to 95th in the world golf rankings after missing the cut for the second straight tournament, at The Player's Championship this weekend. Guido Migliozzi on the other hand made up ground, moving from 223rd to 170th, with his second-place finish in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, closing in on Renato Paratore who is 167th. The pair are vying to join 2018 Open winner Molinari at the Tokyo Olympics. At the top of the ranking, Players winner Justin Thomas closed in on leader Dustin Johnson who finished 48th in Florida. (ANSA).