15% of Liguria health staff have refused COVID jab - Toti

GENOA, MAR 15 - Some 15% of Liguria's health personnel have refused to have the COVID jab, Governor Giovanni Toti said Monday. "That's not a small number, especially if you think that they are working in contact with fragile patients," he said. Toti said on Italian radio that the northwestern region might make the COVID vaccine compulsory for health workers. "Either people in certain roles are obliged to get vaccinated to protect others that come into contact with them, or there should be the possibility of not using them in certain roles without there being discrimination in the workplace," he said. "I think that the vaccine is a moral obligation that must be legally introduced," said Toti, a former spokesman for centre-right ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi. He also said teachers should be obliged to get the jab. (ANSA).