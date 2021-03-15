Church cannot bless gay unions - Vatican

ROME, MAR 15 - The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has said that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions, the Vatican said on Monday. In response to a 'dubium' question put to it, the CDF said such blessings cannot "be considered licit". So priests should not bless homosexual couples who ask for some type of religious recognition of their union, it said. The CDF said Pope Francis "gave his assent" to the publication of its response to the dubium. (ANSA).