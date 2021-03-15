ISS entry way hit by arson attack

ROME, MAR 15 - The entry way to the Higher Health Institute (ISS) was hit by an apparent arson attack on Sunday night. Some unknown persons set fire to the doorway of the institute's Rome HQ causing slight damage, sources said Sunday night. Police said it may have been "the gesture of a madman" or an attempt to intimidate the scientific body, which has been guiding Italy through the COVID pandemic. The ISS received crossparty solidarity with Health Minister Roberto Speranza saying "this was an unacceptable act of intimidation", An internal circular issued after the attack urged all staff to take the utmost care and attention. ISS President Silvio Brusaferro said the ISS "is owrking to overcome the pandemic". The head of the Higher Health Council (CSS), Franco Locatelli, said "this was an outrageously intimidatory act, absolutely menacing and clearly unacceptable". The ISS has been the object of some protests by anti-vaxxers and anti-face.ask campaigners. Some business groups have also protested against Italy's latest lockdown amid the third wave of COVID-19. (ANSA).