COVID: Over two million Italians fully vaccinated

ROME
15 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 15 - The health ministry said Monday that 2,003,391 people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Italy, having had both the first and second doses. It said that 6,715,732 vaccine doses had been injected into people so far, 85.1% of the 7,891,990 doses distributed to the nation's regions. (ANSA).
