NAPLES

Teen gang attacks ambulance after COVID op in Naples

One youth smashes mirror, another jumps on roof

Teen gang attacks ambulance after COVID op in Naples

NAPLES, MAR 15 - A teen gang on Sunday attacked an ambulance which had just carried out a COVID intervention in Naples, sources said Monday. The maskless youths surrounded the vehicle after nurses had treated a person in a flat, the 'No One Touch Hippocrates' medical group said. While it was driving off one of the youths punched its side mirror while another jumped onto the roof. It is not clear why the gang assaulted the ambulance. Police are looking into the incident. (ANSA).

