COVID: Regions to create vaccination 'reserves' lists

ROME, MAR 15 - Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, will shortly give out instructions on how to "avoid the risk of waste of doses" of the coronavirus vaccine, sources aid Monday. Figliuolo is set to ask the regions to prepare lists of prepare lists of 'vaccination reserves', people willing to come in at the last minute to have a jab if someone else fails to turn up for an appointment. The idea is to avoid waste and prevent people jumping the queue when spare vaccines become available. (ANSA).