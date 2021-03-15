Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021 | 12:09

ROME
COVID: Regions to create vaccination 'reserves' lists

ROME
Letta vows to create 'new party' after being elected PD head

ROME
Soccer: Inter pull nine points clear

ROME
America's Cup: We won't give up say Luna Rossa

ROME
Half of Italy is a COVID-19 red zone

BRESCIA
Man gets 22 yrs for 22-yr-old cold case murder

ROME
COVID: Case rise up again, by 26,824, and 380 more victims

SIRACUSA
AstraZeneca CEO probed in sailor's death

MODENA
'Ndrangheta planned to throw acid in woman's face

ROME
Will keep taking strong decisions on drugs firms - Draghi

ROME
COVID: Utmost caution needed amid new wave says Draghi (5)

Il Biancorosso

Post-partita
La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

TarantoOperazione della Polizia
Taranto, banda di baresi borseggiava anziani alle Poste: 4 arresti

Foggiala tragedia
Presta soccorso a conducente auto in panne sulla A14: 46enne di S.Severo muore investito

PotenzaL'emergenza
Potenza, vaccini anti Covid a over 80: nonostante la neve al via somministrazione seconda dose

Batl'agguato
Andria, si torna a sparare per strada: ferito 29enne a colpi di pistola

Barizona rossa
Controlli anti Covid nel Barese, sorpresi nel bar dopo coprifuoco: fioccano sanzioni in più Comuni

LecceLe dichiarazioni
«Orgoglioso dell'Urban Park e del nuovo lungomare», intervista al sindaco di Nardò

BrindisiCarabinieri
Brindisi, colti in flagrante con 7kg di datteri di mare: arrestati

Materalieto fine
Pomarico, si allontana per fare la spesa e scompare: 87enne rintracciato dai Cc dopo una nottata

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Bari, mercatali protestano per la zona rossa: lungomare bloccato

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1542 nuovi casi su meno di 9mila tamponi (17,2%). Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati

Zona rossa, mercatali bloccano lungomare Bari: «Vergogna». Sit in e protesta contro Emiliano

Covid, Puglia da lunedì in zona rossa: troppi contagi, ospedali in tilt. Verifiche per la Basilicata

ROME

Letta vows to create 'new party' after being elected PD head

New leader prioritizes jobs, women, young people

ROME, MAR 15 - Ex-premier Enrico Letta has vowed to revamp the Democratic Party (PD) after the assembly of the centre-left group elected him its new leader on Sunday. "You don' need a new leader, you need a new party," Letta said after being elected with 860 votes in favour, two against and four abstentions. He said his priorities would be jobs and the plight of women and young people. He talked about lowering the voting age to 16 and giving Italian citizenship automatically to the children of migrants born in Italy. He said he would try to "build a new centre left based on the initiative and leadership of the PD. "I'll talk to all those interested in dialogue," he said. Letta had stepped back from frontline politics after then-PD-leader Matteo Renzi brought down his broad coalition government in 2014 in order to take over the helm of government himself. Renzi has since split from the PD to form his own centrist party, Italia Viva (IV). (ANSA).

