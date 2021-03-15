Soccer: Inter pull nine points clear

COVID: Regions to create vaccination 'reserves' lists
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, 1542 casi, tasso schizza al 17%. Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati Vaccinati quasi 100mila over 80
ROME
15 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 15 - Inter are nine points clear at the top of Serie A after beating Torino 2-1 on Sunday thanks to goals by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez while second-placed AC Milan lost 1-0 to Napoli at the San Siro. Champions Juventus are 10 points behind Inter with a game in hand after a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo gave them a 3-1 win at Cagliari. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su