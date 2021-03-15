Soccer: Inter pull nine points clear

ROME, MAR 15 - Inter are nine points clear at the top of Serie A after beating Torino 2-1 on Sunday thanks to goals by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez while second-placed AC Milan lost 1-0 to Napoli at the San Siro. Champions Juventus are 10 points behind Inter with a game in hand after a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo gave them a 3-1 win at Cagliari. (ANSA).