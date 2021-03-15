America's Cup: We won't give up say Luna Rossa

ROME, MAR 15 - Luna Rossa have vowed not to give up after losing both of Monday's races to Team New Zealand in waters off Auckland and falling 5-3 down in the series. The holders will retain sailing's ultimate prize if they win both of Tuesday's races. "We aren't giving up," said Luna Rossa Skipper and Team Director Max Sirena. "It is not in the DNA of @lunarossachallenge!! "Stronger and more motivated tomorrow than today". (ANSA).